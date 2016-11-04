PITTSBURGH/ATKINSON, N.H. - Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump differed sharply on the economy in the final stretch of their race for the White House on Friday, with Clinton praising the latest U.S. jobs report while Trump dismissed it as a fraudulent disaster.

With four days left in a tight contest, the candidates hammered each other as unfit to be president as they made a late push for votes in battleground states that could decide the outcome in next Tuesday's election.

At a rally in Pittsburgh, Clinton offered an optimistic view of Friday's government report, which showed a strong rate of hiring and higher wages for workers. The economy added 161,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent from 5 percent the Labor Department said.

"I believe our economy is poised to really take off and thrive," Clinton told the gathering, after being introduced by billionaire investor Mark Cuban. "When the middle class thrives, America thrives."

Trump disputed Clinton's rosy view, telling a crowd in New Hampshire the jobs report was "an absolute disaster" and was skewed by the large number of people who have stopped looking for jobs and are not in the labor market anymore.

"Nobody believes the numbers anyway. The numbers they put out are phony," he said at a rally in Atkinson.

The economy and the candidates' competing visions for the future could be critical in swaying voters in ailing Rust Belt states like Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Both candidates planned to visit Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday, with Trump adding a stop in New Hampshire and Clinton in Michigan. Each of those states is critical in the state-by-state quest for the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

The race tightened significantly in the past week, as several swing states that Trump must win shifted from favoring Clinton to toss-ups, according to the Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project.

The two candidates are now tied in Florida and North Carolina, and Clinton's lead in Michigan has narrowed so much that the state is too close to call. Ohio remains a dead heat and Clinton has a slight lead in Pennsylvania.

Clinton is still the favorite to win Tuesday's election, but Trump now has a plausible route to victory, especially if there is a sharp fall in turnout among African-Americans from the levels of the 2012 election.