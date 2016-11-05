Presidential election results Llve: How to watch online

But this year, election day coverage will be available more ubiquitously than ever on internet platforms, including on the two biggest video players -- Facebook and YouTube -- without the need for a TV set at all. Scores of other online outlets will be trying to grab their share of eyeballs, too. Twitter, for example, is hoping to build momentum in its live-video push by carrying an exclusive election-night broadcast from BuzzFeed, marking BuzzFeed's most ambitious live TV-style production to date.

The glut of online options for following the biggest night in U.S. politics stands to peel some of the audience away from TV, which in years past has been the go-to for up-to-the-minute election results. Younger audiences are particularly at risk for tuning out TV: Millennial voters (18-34) said they were 86% more likely to turn to online sources than TV to learn what others thought about the first presidential debate, according to a Google-commissioned survey conducted by research firm Ipsos Connect last month.

That said, many of the partners for the two big video platforms are actually TV networks, hoping to either provide supplemental coverage on digital or incrementally monetize their television feeds. Here's a rundown of the 2016 election day coverage plans on different platforms:

YouTube: Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 8, live streams from the following partners will be available on the channels of NBC News, PBS, MTV News, Bloomberg, Telemundo and The Young Turks. Also, Verizon-Hearst's Complex News will host a special election-night event at YouTube Space NY.

Twitter: BuzzFeed's "Election Night Live" video stream will be available via election.twitter.com, as well as on the Twitter app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox One, and BuzzFeed will host the Twitter syndicated video player on its own sites and social accounts.

CNN Digital: The news network's "Election Night in America" coverage will be streamed live from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. in its entirety via CNN.com and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android (no pay-TV authentication required). In addition, CNN Digital will provide real-time results and exit polls for presidential, Senate, House, and gubernatorial races, as well as ballot measures on the state, district and county level, on the CNN Election Center page.

CBSN: CBS News' 24-hour digital streaming news service will begin election day coverage at 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 8, available free across digital platforms including CBSNews.com/live, mobile and connected-TV devices including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The coverage will be led by CBSN anchor Josh Elliott and CBS News correspondents Vladimir Duthiers and Reena Ninan; CBSN will feature the network's "Campaign 2016: Election Night" coverage from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. plus additional live recaps. From 2 a.m. ET Wednesday onward, CBSN will have additional live coverage and post-election analysis.

Facebook:

ABC News: Following the news unit's partnership with the social giant for the 2016 conventions and four general election debates, ABC News on Nov. 8 will produce live streams from anchors and correspondents at key polling locations and candidate election parties around the country as well as feature commentary from anchors and correspondents at ABC News' election headquarters in New York. ABC News will incorporate viewers' comments, questions and conversations in the Facebook Live coverage. Anchored coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with "Nightline" co-anchor Dan Harris, anchor Amna Nawaz and contributor LZ Granderson, plus analysis from ESPN's FiveThirtyEight. In addition, "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan and ABC News correspondent T.J. Holmes will report on the latest polling results and analysis from "Times Square Crossroads," ABC News and Facebook's live booth in Times Square that will allow real voters to voice their opinions as Americans go to the polls on Election day starting at 7 p.m. CNN: From 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET on election day, the cable news network will provide hourly Facebook Live broadcasts on CNN and CNN Politics pages. Starting at 6 p.m. until the presidential winner is called, CNN provide a "second-screen experience" with Facebook Live video from watch parties and battleground states around the country. The New York Times: The newspaper will livestream election coverage its Facebook page continuously starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, with live video reports from correspondents at polling stations across the country as well as college campuses, election viewing parties and more. International correspondents in a handful of countries will report on worldwide reaction to the results of the American election. Daily Caller: Facebook Live broadcasts throughout the day include stand-ups in front of the White House, inside the new Trump hotel in D.C., and from the victory parties. NowThis: Starting at noon ET, the "No Sleep til POTUS" livestream will be hosted by comedian Jordan Carlos from the NowThis studios and remote locations around NYC. PBS NewsHour: Will run a Facebook Live broadcast from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. (or later if necessary), with the program's 6 p.m. ET broadcast also available on Facebook Live. News Hour also plans to have live video from both the Clinton and Trump campaign headquarters prior to 6 p.m. and from the newsroom after their special wraps. Univision: Various Facebook Live events prior to election day and during Election Night as well, plus Facebook 360 videos from the Clinton and Trump campaigns. In addition, through a partnership with Facebook, Univision will have access to unique insights based on how people on the Facebook platform are talking about the candidates and issues. The information received from Facebook will be reported and updated regularly during the LIVE Election Night broadcast by Felix de Bedout in Univision's Electoral Center via touchscreens, which will also be used to show Univision News data and graphics. Vox: Vox.com's Liz Plank will be going live on Facebook at Hillary Clinton's rally at New York's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on election night. AJ+: The Al-Jazeera digital news division will host an election-night live show. Washington Post: Will launch live original programming starting at 7 p.m. ET from its Washington, D.C., newsroom hosted by political reporters Ed O'Keefe and Elise Viebeck. The live show, available on Facebook, WashingtonPost.com and its news app, will feature updates and commentary from nearly a dozen reporters and columnists, analysis of real-time election returns and results from The Fix's Chris Cillizza, on-camera reports from journalists at the Trump and Clinton campaign headquarters, and remote interviews from the floor of The Post's election-night watch party.