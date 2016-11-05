Three killed, three wounded in stabbing at Newark, N.J. home

Six people were stabbed, three of them fatally, at a home in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, local media reported.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing, the Newark Star-Ledger newspaper reported in a story on its website, which described a large police presence at the scene. There was no word on the condition of the wounded victims.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports, which came one day after two people were stabbed and their suspected attacker injured at Rutgers University's business school in the state.

There was no indication that the two incidents were related. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Andrew Hay)