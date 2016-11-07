An air cannon that launches pumpkins in a tossing contest exploded in Delaware on Sunday, leaving a woman in critical condition, the Delaware State Police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was hit in the face and head by the door and other parts of a machine called a Pumpkin Reaper, which exploded as it was preparing to launch.

The incident took place at a contest called the Punkin Chunkin held in Bridgeville, about 82 miles south of Wilmington.

A man was also injured in the explosion, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the Punkin Chunkin website, the contest has been around since at least 2001, the first year for which results are posted. In addition to tossing pumpkins, the event also includes cooking contests and live music. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese)