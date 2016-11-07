PITTSBURGH/SARASOTA - The long U.S. presidential campaigns neared their end on Monday in the same angry tone they began, with Republican Donald Trump calling Democrat Hillary Clinton a "phony" and Clinton accusing her opponent of worsening divisions throughout the country.

As public opinion polls showed Clinton with a narrow lead, she and Trump raced through several battleground states in a last-ditch attempt to encourage their respective supporters to show up at voting booths on Tuesday.

Clinton sought to capture more votes from Latinos, African-Americans and young people, while Trump was looking to rev up disaffected auto workers and a middle class he says has been sidelined by the political establishment.

Clinton was bolstered on the campaign trail by President Barack Obama, who spoke to a crowd of some 9,000 people at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, urging young people who supported him in 2008 and 2012 to do the same for Clinton.

Obama, ending his second term in office with strong approval ratings, reiterated his charge that Trump is "temperamentally unfit to be commander in chief," and cast the wealthy New York real estate developer as out of touch with most Americans.

"In his 70 years on Earth, the Donald has never shown any regard for working folks. I don't think he knows working people, except for the folks who clean up in his hotels and the folks who mow the fairway on his golf course," Obama said.

With only hours left before Election Day, the Clinton campaign was boosted by Sunday's unexpected announcement by FBI Director James Comey that the agency stood by its July decision not to press any criminal charges in an investigation of Clinton's email practices while she was secretary of state.

The latest opinion polls showed Clinton ahead: a Fox News poll showed her leading Trump by 4 percentage points among likely voters and Clinton also held a 4-point lead in an ABC/Washington Post poll and a CBS news poll released on Monday.

Financial markets brightened in reaction to the latest twists in what has been a roller-coaster presidential campaign. Global stock markets surged, as did the U.S. dollar, putting them on track for their biggest gains in weeks, as investors saw Sunday's announcement by Comey as boosting Clinton's chances of winning.

Clinton's comfortable lead had eroded since late last month and investors had been unnerved by the tightening race, preferring what is seen as a known quantity in Clinton, over the political wild card, Trump.

While opinion polls show a close race, but tilting toward Clinton, major bookmakers and online exchanges were more confident of a Clinton victory. PredictIt put her chances of capturing the White House at 81 percent.

Victory is defined not by the popular vote, but by an Electoral College system that awards the White House on the basis of state-by-state wins, meaning a handful of states where the race is close assume an outsized importance.

'LED BY STUPID PEOPLE'

Trump, a former reality TV star who had never previously run for public office, began his last day of campaigning in Sarasota, Florida, where he and Clinton have been locked in a tough battle in a state with a large Hispanic-American voting population.

Trump gave no ground to Clinton or to polls showing her with a narrow lead. Predicting he would win, he told supporters in Sarasota that Clinton "is such a phony" and, "We're tired of being led by stupid people."

Trump also planned stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Michigan, closing with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Clinton was to make two stops in Pennsylvania and visit Michigan before wrapping up with a midnight rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her day includes an evening event in Philadelphia with Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and rock star Bruce Springsteen.

Speaking briefly to reporters in Pittsburgh, Clinton pressed her commitment to bringing the country together.

"I think that these splits, these divides that have been not only exposed but exacerbated by the campaign on the other side are ones that we really do have to ... bring the country together," Clinton said.