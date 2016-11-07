WASHINGTON - An Ohio man was arrested on Monday on charges of trying to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Aaron Travis Daniels, also known as Harun Muhammad and Abu Yusef, 20, of Columbus, was arrested as he tried to leave Columbus with an alleged eventual destination of Libya to join Islamic State, the department said in a statement. A criminal complaint against him says Daniels sent $250 in January 2016 to an Islamic State operative and had communicated his commitment to violent overseas jihad, it said.