LONDON - Oil prices eased on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as voting in the U.S. presidential election got under way, in line with a retreat in U.S. stock index futures and a pickup in the dollar.

In a swell of investor risk appetite, U.S. stocks racked up their biggest one-day gain since March on Monday, but this boost, which lifted oil, copper and European equities earlier on Tuesday faded.

The most recent polls have put Democrat Hillary Clinton ahead of Republican rival Donald Trump in Tuesday's election. Clinton is seen by investors as offering greater certainty and stability.

Brent January crude oil futures were down 37 cents at $45.78 a barrel by 1437 GMT, off a session peak of $46.69. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents to $44.55, after the U.S. dollar pared losses and S&P futures surrendered gains.

"Seeing oil coming off today, that's more reflective of the equity futures in the U.S. coming off the highs and European stocks coming off," CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast demand for its oil will rise in the next three years, suggesting its 2014 decision to let prices fall to curb costlier rival supplies is delivering higher market share.