Wheat up 1-2 cents, corn steady-up 1, soy up 7-8

CHICAGO - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday.

WHEAT - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel

Modestly higher as traders await direction from the dollar after the U.S. presidential election, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand reports on Wednesday and the results of an Egyptian wheat tender.

* Egypt's state grain buyer GASC received offers from seven suppliers at its international wheat purchasing tender, including offers of U.S., Russian and Romanian wheat.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA in its monthly reports on Wednesday to raise its forecast of U.S. 2016/17 wheat ending stocks.

* The USDA rated 58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week.

* CBOT December soft red winter wheat last up 1 cent at $4.11 per bushel; K.C. December hard red winter wheat up 2-1/4 cents at $4.12-1/4; MGEX December spring wheat up 2-1/4 cents at $5.08-3/4.

CORN - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel

Steady to firm, supported by strength in soybeans and wheat. Market stuck in a tight trading range as investors await direction from the USDA's monthly supply/demand reports on Wednesday. Ample supplies and worries about tight storage hang over the market and might limit rallies.

* The USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 86 percent complete by Sunday, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 85 percent.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA in its monthly reports on Wednesday to trim its estimates of U.S. corn production and 2016/17 ending stocks.

* CBOT December corn last up 3/4 cent at $3.47 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 8 cents per bushel

Higher on technical buying and strength in soyoil and Malaysian palm oil. The CBOT January soybean contract hit a one-week high at $10.11-3/4 in early moves, breaking through resistance at its 100-day moving average of $10.02-1/2. Traders adjusting positions ahead of the USDA's monthly supply/demand reports on Wednesday.

* The USDA said private exporters sold 116,100 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to the Dominican Republic for 2016/17 delivery.

* The USDA said the U.S. soybean harvest was 93 percent complete by Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 91 percent.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the USDA in its monthly reports on Wednesday to raise its estimates of U.S. soybean production and 2016/17 ending stocks.

* The CME Group reported 164 deliveries against the CBOT November soybean contract.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on concerns of declining output and stronger soyoil supported prices.

* CBOT January soybeans last up 8-1/4 cents at $10.06-3/4 per bushel.