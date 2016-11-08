NEW YORK - A New York woman has been charged with murder after an unsuspecting female commuter was shoved off a subway platform in front of an oncoming train that killed her instantly, city police said on Tuesday.

Connie Watton, 49, from the borough of Queens was pushed onto the tracks at the Times Square station in Midtown Manhattan as a train arrived at around 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Acting on information from witnesses, officers at the station arrested Melanie Liverpool, 30, also from Queens, on suspicion of murder, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials do not believe the victim and the suspect knew each other before the incident, police said, adding that their investigation was ongoing.

Last year, a woman was convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison for fatally pushing a man into the path of an oncoming New York subway train in 2012. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Richard Chang)