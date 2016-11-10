Trump campaign removes 'Muslim ban' link from website

NEW YORK - Some of the most controversial proposals Donald Trump made while running for U.S. president were gone from his campaign website by Thursday, including his call to ban Muslims from entering the country and his promise to cancel the Paris Climate Agreement.

The link to his Dec. 7 proposal titled: "Donald J. Trump statement on Preventing Muslim Immigration," in which he called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" vanished, along with his list of his potential Supreme Court justice picks as president and certain details of his economic, defense and regulatory reform plans.

The Trump campaign did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment on the website changes.

The links, which now redirect readers to a campaign fundraising page, appear to have been removed around Election Day on Tuesday, when Trump won a historic upset against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, according to a website that records historic snapshots of web pages.

Most of Trump's core policy positions remained on the site, however, including his central immigration promise to build an "impenetrable physical wall" on the border with Mexico and make Mexico pay for its construction.

It was not the first time the Trump campaign has made unexplained changes to its site. The campaign this year also replaced the part of the site describing Trump's healthcare policy with a different version. When contacted about it by Reuters in September, the campaign put the original page back up.