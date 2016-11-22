WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will not pursue investigations against his former Democratic rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton, over her use of a private email server while secretary of state or her family's charity, MSNBC said in a report that a Trump senior adviser did not dispute.

During their bitter presidential campaign, the Republican Trump vowed to jail Clinton and crowds at his rallies chanted "Lock her up." He now believes she "has been through enough," MSNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified source.

Addressing the report in an interview with MSNBC, senior Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway did not deny it and indicated it was correct.

"Hillary Clinton still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don't find her to be honest or trustworthy, but if Donald Trump can help her heal then perhaps that's a good thing," she said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.

During the campaign, opinion polls found that many Americans did not find Clinton trustworthy.

The FBI investigated Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term, concluding earlier this year that her actions were careless but that there were no grounds for bringing charges.

The Clinton Foundation charity has also been scrutinized for donations it received while she led the State Department.

Clinton acknowledged her use of a private email server was a mistake and denied links between foundation donors and her work as secretary of state. There has been no evidence that foreign donors to the foundation obtained favors from the State Department while Clinton headed it.

Congress can pursue its own investigations regardless of whether Trump opts to appoint a special prosecutor, as he vowed during the campaign.

U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz, Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has said he will continue investigating Clinton's use of a private server.