Winning numbers drawn in $421 million Powerball lottery

The winning numbers selected were 17, 19, 21, 37, 44, with the Powerball 16.

There was no word yet on whether anyone had the winning combination. The jackpot soared from $403 million to a reported $420.9 million on Saturday due to a spate of late ticket-buying.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can either buy $2 tickets using their own numbers or have them randomly generated by a computer. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)