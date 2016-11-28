Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said the country will stick to its strategy of encouraging outbound investment, the agency reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that China plans to tighten controls on Chinese companies looking to invest abroad, in an effort to slow a surge of capital fleeing offshore. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)