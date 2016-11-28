Search
    China says promotes healthy development of outbound investment - Xinhua

    By Reuters Media Today at 12:00 a.m.
    SHANGHAI - China said on Monday it promotes the healthy development of outbound investment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

    Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said the country will stick to its strategy of encouraging outbound investment, the agency reported.

    The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that China plans to tighten controls on Chinese companies looking to invest abroad, in an effort to slow a surge of capital fleeing offshore. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)

