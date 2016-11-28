Trump team rejects effort to push vote recount
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's transition team on Monday pushed back against an emerging effort to recount votes from the Nov. 8 presidential election, calling it "nonsense," but not offering any evidence to back the president-elect's weekend tweet alleging millions of illegal votes.
The Green Party last week filed for a recount in Wisconsin, a move joined by lawyers for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and has said it will seek a recount in Michigan and Pennsylvania.