    Trump team rejects effort to push vote recount

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:15 a.m.
     

    WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's transition team on Monday pushed back against an emerging effort to recount votes from the Nov. 8 presidential election, calling it "nonsense," but not offering any evidence to back the president-elect's weekend tweet alleging millions of illegal votes.

    The Green Party last week filed for a recount in Wisconsin, a move joined by lawyers for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and has said it will seek a recount in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

