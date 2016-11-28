At least nine injured in Ohio State University attack

Local media reported that the injured were both shot and stabbed.

The nine victims were taken to local hospitals, a spokeswoman with the Columbus Fire Department said. One person was in critical condition, and the others were stable. The nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

A suspected attacker was shot, local television station WBNS reported, citing law enforcement sources. WBNS said four of the injured suffered gunshot wounds.

WBNS, citing law enforcement, reported the attack began with a person armed with a gun and another individual with a knife got out of a sport utility vehicle at a university engineering building. At least some victims were stabbed, the station reported.

Columbus police said on Twitter they were assisting university law enforcement. Representatives for the university did not immediately return calls.

"Ohio's thoughts and prayers go out to the Ohio State community," Ohio Governor John Kasich said in a statement. "Be safe, listen to first responders."

Ohio State student Wyatt Crosher told CNN he heard what sounded like gunfire and then emergency sirens.