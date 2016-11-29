The dead include seven of the nine crew members, and authorities said at least six people survived the crash. The plane, a British Aerospace 146 short-haul plane, crashed into a hill in the La Union region of Antioquia, which is roughly 20 miles from the airport.

The plane declared an emergency at 10 p.m. on Monday because of electrical failure. The site of the crash was difficult to reach because of poor weather conditions.

Colombia's civil aviation authority revealed that the black boxes were found Tuesday afternoon. The authority said the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are in "perfect condition."

Chapecoense players Jakson Follman, Alan Ruschel and Helio Zampier Neto were reportedly among those who survived the crash along with a flight crew member, a flight attendant and a journalist.

Marcos Danilo Padilha, another Chapecoense player, reportedly survived the crash but died while being treated by paramedics.

In addition to three soccer players, the other survivors were identified as flight attendant Ximena Suarex, crew member Erwin Tumiri and journalist Rafael Valmorbida.

Ruschel's wife, Amanda, said via Instagram that her husband was in stable condition.

"We are praying for everyone who has not yet been rescued, and for their families," Amanda Ruschel wrote. "It is a complicated and difficult situation. Only God can give us strength."

Among the people stunned by the crash was Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

"The Brazilian football family is in mourning," Pele wrote. "This is a tragedy. I send my condolences to the families of the deceased. Rest in peace."

Chapecoense, a first-division Brazilian team, was scheduled to play Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final on Wednesday night.

"May God accompany our athletes, officials, journalists and other guests traveling with our delegation," Chapecoense said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), which is South America's governing body for soccer, suspended the Copa Sudamericana final and league activities indefinitely.

Atletico Nacional has asked CONMEBOL to award Chapecoense the Copa Sudamericana title.

"After being very concerned with the humanity part, we thought of the competitive aspect and we want to publish this release where Atletico Nacional invites CONMEBOL to award the Copa Sudamericana title to Chapecoense in honor of the team's huge loss and in homage to victims of the fatal accident that our sport mourns," Atletico Nacional said in a statement.

Brazilian president Michel Temer declared three days of national mourning following the crash.

"I express my solidarity at this sad time when dozens of Brazilian families have been affected by tragedy," Temer wrote on his Twitter account.

At least 20 of the dead are journalists, according to news accounts. Six of the journalists worked for Fox Sports Brazil.

The tragedy is hard to take for followers of the club, which rose from the lower levels to reach the top division of Brazilian soccer in 2014.

"The pain is terrible. Just as we had made it, I will not say to the top, but to have national prominence, a tragedy like this happens," club vice-president Ivan Tozzo told Globo SportTV. "It is very difficult, a very great tragedy."