Mnuchin expected to be named Trump's treasury secretary

Mnuchin, who was the national finance chairman of Trump's campaign, had been widely rumored to be under consideration for the post, even before Trump's stunning upset in the Nov. 8 election.

He is well known in the entertainment industry as the financier behind Dune Entertainment, which help fund movies like the "X-Men" franchise, "Suicide Squad," and "Mad Max: Fury Road." He joined with producer-director Brett Ratner and billionaire James Packer in another funding endeavor, Rat-Pac Dune Entertainment. Among his successes have been "The LEGO Movie," "American Sniper," and "Sully." He also was briefly co-chairman of Relativity Media before the coming filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A spokeswoman for Trump's transition team did not immediately return a request for comment.

Mnuchin, 53, started his career at Goldman Sachs, and is the son of a Goldman Sachs partner. After leaving Goldman Sachs after 17 years, he founded Dune Capital Management, which was founded in 2004. He also was part of a team that bought IndyMac from the federal government in 2009. It was later renamed OneWest Bank Group, and he served as its chairman before it was sold last year.