U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday that aim to cut the Asian state's annual export revenue by more than a quarter in response to Pyongyang's fifth and largest nuclear test in September.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that cuts North Korean coal exports by 60 percent with an annual cap of $400.9 million or 7.5 million metric tonnes, on sales. It also bans the export of copper, nickel, silver, zinc and statues. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by W Simon)