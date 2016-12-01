Canada flower growers turn to weed ahead of pot legalization

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Some Canadian flower growers are turning to weed, with the country's plan to legalize marijuana for recreational use expected to spur a spike in legal sales of the drug.

While medical marijuana is already legal in Canada, the Liberal government said in April it will introduce a law in 2017 to support expanded legalization, a policy already backed by several U.S. states.

Canadian legal marijuana sales may climb to C$4.6 billion ($3.44 billion) by 2019 from just C$125 million, according to PI Financial.

The potential demand spurred Jeannette VanderMarel and Scott Skinner, experienced in growing lavender, to plant their first marijuana crop in September.

The slogan on their Hamilton, Ontario farm, called The Green Organic Dutchman, is "We're Farmers not Pharma."

"There might have been a perception that it's huge corporate entities entering this market. We are truly a mom and pop farm," VanderMarel said.

Even so, Dutchman aims to go public next year and produce 13,000 kilograms (29,000 lbs) by 2018.

Dutchman's growing facility looks like a farm shed from the outside, but is more pharmaceutical plant inside, where workers wear face masks, shoe covers and gloves, and a microbiologist works full-time.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the goal of legalization is to take revenue from organized crime and better protect young people.

The policy change will create 2018 cannabis demand of 655,000 kilograms, Canada's parliamentary budget officer (PBO) said. An estimated 4.6 million Canadians are expected to try cannabis in 2018, according to PBO.