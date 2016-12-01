Safe Shelter announces shelter project

Lynne Tally, Safe Shelter executive director, said the project became possible when Mary Newman approached Safe Shelter with a donation to build the new facility.

Safe Shelter provides crisis intervention, counseling, referral services, emergency shelter and other services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Stutsman and Foster counties.

The project cost is over $800,000, said Tena Lawrence, Safe Shelter capital campaign chair. The amount of Newman’s donation is not being announced at this time.

The building will be located on the Anne Carlsen Center campus, Tally said. The long-term land lease for the building was provided as a gift from the center.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2017 with completion by the year’s end.