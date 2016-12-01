Former NFL player McKnight shot dead in Louisiana - paper

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) at a traffic intersection, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told the newspaper. Family members identified McKnight.

Reuters could not confirm the report as authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 28-year-old McKnight played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs during his five-year career in the NFL. His last season in the league was in 2014, and he has since played as a running back for the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Reggie Bush, a running back for the Buffalo Bills who played for McKnight's alma mater of the University of Southern California while in college, tweeted, "RIP my brother Joe McKnight this one hurts bad."

The New York Jets also offered their condolences to McKnight and his family in a tweet.