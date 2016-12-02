Colombian police release new footage of plane crash survivor

The disaster on Monday, Nov. 28 killed 71 people and shocked soccer fans the world over.

It appears that the LAMIA Bolivia BAe146 airliner ran out of fuel, lost electrical power and was preparing for an emergency landing as it smashed into the mountains in central Colombia.

Only six people on board the charter flight survived the crash, including three of the Chapecoense soccer squad en route to the biggest game in their history: the Copa Sudamericana final.

Two of the Bolivian flight crew and a journalist also survived along with the three players.

Tumiri said he only saved himself by strict adherence to security procedure, while others panicked.