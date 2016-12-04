The decision is a major development in the protest over the construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline, a 1,172-mile project that would link oil fields in western North Dakota to the lower midwest and has become a flashpoint for protests over Native American land rights.

Those protests have percolated in Morton County for months, where protesters have gathered to demonstrate against construction near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, noting in particular concerns that a pipeline break could contaminate nearby water.

Jo-Ellen Darcy, the U.S. Army’s Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, explained the Corps’ decision in an online statement.

"Although we have had continuing discussion and exchanges of new information with the Standing Rock Sioux and Dakota Access, it's clear that there's more work to do," Darcy said. "The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing."

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault II said in a statement the tribe supports the decision and is grateful for the courage of the Obama administration to do the right thing.

He added that the tribe hopes Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren, Gov. Jack Dalrymple and the incoming Trump administration respect the decision.

“When it comes to infrastructure development in Indian Country and with respect to treaty lands, we must strive to work together to reach decisions that reflect the multifaceted considerations of tribes,” Archambault said. “Treaties are paramount law and must be respected, and we welcome dialogue on how to continue to honor that moving forward. We are not opposed to energy independence, economic development, or national security concerns but we must ensure that these decisions are made with the considerations of our Indigenous peoples.”

Reaction from local politicians was swift. U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer released a statement first, blasting President Barack Obama over the decision.

“Today’s unfortunate decision sends a very chilling signal to others who want to build infrastructure in this country,” he said in a statement. “Roads, bridges, transmission lines, pipelines, wind farms and water lines will be very difficult, if not impossible, to build when criminal behavior is rewarded this way.”

Further, Cramer said Assistant Secretary of the Army Jo-Ellen Darcy “was unable to give any legal reasons for the decision and could not answer any questions about rerouting the pipeline.”

Check back for more on this developing story.