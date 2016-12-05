Euro, shares hit after Italy votes ‘no’ on reform

Renzi’s defeat deals a body blow to the European Union already reeling under anti-establishment anger that led to the shock exit of UK from the club in June this year.

The single currency, which slumped as much as 1.4 percent to $1.0505 after opening at around $1.0685, recovered a bit to $1.056.

The drop to its session low was the sharpest fall since June and opened the way to a retest of the March 2015 trough around $1.0457.

The euro slid as much as 2.1 percent to 118.71 yen, but pared some of the losses to trade down 0.9 percent at 120.08 yen.