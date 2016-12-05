NEW YORK - Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein sued in federal court in Pennsylvania on Monday to try to force a statewide recount of U.S. presidential votes there, and recounts were expected to begin in Michigan and continue in Wisconsin.

The three "Rust Belt" states were key to President-elect Donald Trump's Nov. 8 victory, and although recounts are extremely unlikely to change the outcome of the presidential election, Stein has said they are necessary to ensure the integrity of state election systems.

Some voting machines in Pennsylvania lack a paper trail, making them antiquated and vulnerable to hacking, Stein said in a statement.

An earlier request by Stein for a recount in Pennsylvania failed on Saturday after a state judge ordered her campaign to post a $1 million bond.

In Michigan, a federal judge ordered a recount of presidential ballots to begin at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Monday and directed that the state complete the process by a Dec. 13 federal deadline.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith issued the written order early on Monday after a Sunday night hearing in federal court in the Eastern District of Michigan's Southern Division.

Goldsmith ordered that, once started, the recount "must continue until further order of this court." The recount was ordered two days ahead of the two-day waiting period the state had planned to observe from Wednesday.

In his ruling, Goldsmith wrote that "budgetary concerns are not sufficiently significant to risk the disenfranchisement of Michigan's nearly 5 million voters."

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said on Twitter it had received Goldsmith's order and was reviewing it and coordinating with the state's 83 counties.

Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin bucked their history of supporting Democrats and handed Trump, a Republican, narrow wins that ultimately gave him victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.