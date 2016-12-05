Fed's Evans says 'smart' tax reform could boost economy

CHICAGO - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday that while the U.S. labor market is "kind of tight," wage growth is weak and inflation is still too low, suggesting he wants the central bank to go slow on raising interest rates.

Still, he said in an address to the Executives Club of Chicago, he is optimistic that conditions are ripe for inflation to rise back to the Fed's 2-percent target, especially given the policies that the new administration has "earmarked" for the next few years.

"Smart government spending, smart tax reform" could help the economy grow, Evans said, repeating his call for an infrastructure program and adding that rationalizing corporate taxes could be a big improvement.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates when it meets next week, and attention is now focused on how fast it will increase them next year as president-elect Donald Trump begins to put his new policies in place.

Trump, elected last month and set to take office in January, has promised a range of fiscal policies, including cuts to corporate taxes. During his campaign he said his policies would lift economic growth to 3 percent or 4 percent, or even faster.

Evans said he expects the U.S. economy to grow about 2 percent or 2.5 percent next year.

Corporate tax cuts, Evans said without referencing Trump directly, could boost productivity temporarily, lifting economic growth.

But long term, he said, the aging population is shrinking the U.S. labor force and productivity growth has slowed, reducing potential sustainable U.S. economic growth to about 1.75 percent.

While the economy can grow at rates of 3 percent or 4 percent for a few years, he said, to get it back to such rates over the long term requires policies that would swell the labor force or lift productivity growth.

Raising interest rates when the economy is not ready for it, Evans said, would hurt the economy overall.

Evans, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting panel next year, is one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, and has long pushed for more gradual rate hikes than many of his colleagues, citing the importance of getting inflation back up to the Fed's target.

"We should live up to our 2 percent," Evans said. "If we say 2 percent, we ought to deliver 2 percent."