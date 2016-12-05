The travel alert includes the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Williston, Tioga, Stanley, Bowbells, Crosby and surrounding areas. The alert was issued for reduced visibility and some areas of compacted snow or ice on roadways.

A travel alert means that conditions are such that motorists can still travel, but are advised that rapidly changing conditions could make driving hazardous. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or online at www.dot.nd.gov.