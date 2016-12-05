Three injured in Morton County crash

Morgan Andrews, 35, of Kerby, Ore., and passenger Maurice Martin, 59, of Berkeley, Calif., were driving in a Ford Expedition in the southbound lane of Highway 6. Sean Burns, 37, of Dilworth Minn., and passenger Karl Keene, 61, of Moorhead, Minn., were driving a Pontiac Grand AM in the northbound lane.

The Ford attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, and was in the northbound lane when it struck the Pontiac, the patrol said. The Ford came to rest in the east ditch and the Pontiac struck a southbound GMC.

The GMC was driven by Crystal Thunderhawk, 41, of Cannonball, N.D., who was uninjured, with passengers Ronika Thunderhawk, 13, of Cannonball, injured, and Latosha Thunderhawk, 16, of Cannonball, uninjured.

Martin was injured; it is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

Ronika Thunderhawk and Keene were transported to Bismarck for medical treatment. Ronika Thunderhawk was not wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown if Keene was.

Andrews was charged with passing while unsafe. The patrol is investigating the crash.