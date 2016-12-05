Ohio man sentenced for plotting to attack U.S. Capitol

CINCINNATI - An Ohio man was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge on Monday for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol with guns and bombs and sympathizing with Islamic State militants.

Christopher Cornell, 22, of Green Township, Ohio, near Cincinnati was arrested in January 2015 and accused of planning to travel to Washington to attack the U.S. Capitol during President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.

He pleaded guilty in August to charges of attempted murder of government officials, possession of a firearm to commit a crime and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Cornell is one of a string of people arrested in the United States over the past two years over accusations they planned to join or help Islamic State, which controls swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria.

"Allah is in control not this judge," Cornell said as he left the court on Monday.

Cornell researched the construction of pipe bombs, purchased two semi-automatic rifles and 600 rounds of ammunition as part of his plan to carry out the plot, prosecutors said.