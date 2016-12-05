WASHINGTON- The White House on Monday condemned a surge in politically motivated fake news after police said a bogus story prompted a man to walk into a crowded Washington pizzeria and fire a gun.

A North Carolina man was arrested at the Comet Ping Pong restaurant on Sunday after he showed up armed. According to police, he said he wanted to investigate reports the restaurant was the hub of a child sex ring organized by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Police arrested him and there was no bloodshed.

"There's no denying the corrosive effect these false reports have had on our political debate. And that's concerning in a political context," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing. "It's deeply troubling that some of these false reports could lead to violence."

The restaurant faced social media threats ahead of the Nov. 8 election after fake news stories, known as "Pizzagate," claimed that Clinton and campaign chief John Podesta were running a child sex ring out of the pizzeria. The restaurant vowed on Monday to stay open.

The case was one example of a proliferation of fake news reports during the election year, often disseminated through websites purporting to be news outlets and quoting bogus sources.

The suspect in Sunday's incident was Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Salisbury, North Carolina. A court filing said Welch was carrying an AR-15 military-style rifle and a handgun and fired three times.

Welch surrendered when he found no sign that underage children were being kept in the restaurant, it said.

Police accused him of assault with a dangerous weapon, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Police seized the rifle, a .38-caliber pistol and a shotgun.

It was not immediately known if Welch had a lawyer.

Welch pleaded guilty in 2013 to a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired, a Rowan County Court clerk in North Carolina said.

Hours after Sunday's incident, the sex ring story was boosted by Michael Flynn Jr., the son of retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be national security adviser.

"Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it'll remain a story. The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many 'coincidences' tied to it," Flynn tweeted, referring to the leak of emails tied to Podesta during the campaign.

The elder Flynn tweeted the false story a few days before the election as well.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry and Peter Cooney)