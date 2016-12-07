Search
    Children draw Christmas wish list for Santa

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:00 a.m.
    A combination picture shows Taj, 10, posing for a photograph (top) and his drawing of what he wants to get for Christmas from Santa, in Encinitas, Calif, Nov. 24, 2016. Taj would like fruit trees for his new home and a leaf blower to help clean his garden. Reuters photographers around the world asked children to draw what they wanted to receive from Santa for Christmas. REUTERS/Mike Blake1 / 3
    A combination picture shows Adina Serikbayeva, 7, posing for a photograph at musical school before her piano lesson (top) and her drawing of what she wants to get for Christmas from Santa, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Nov. 24, 2016. Adina dreams to get a house for her Barbie doll. Writing on the drawing reads: "House for Barbie." Reuters photographers around the world asked children to draw what they wanted to receive from Santa for Christmas. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov2 / 3
    A combination picture shows Jaedene Alyzxandra Medina, 5, posing for a photograph inside her classroom at Child's Home Educational Center (top) and her drawing of what she wants to get for Christmas from Santa, in Las Pinas, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 29, 2016. Jaedene said she wants a pet bunny (rabbit) because her mom doesn't allow her to have a pet dog or cat yet. REUTERS/Erik De Castro3 / 3
    LONDON - From a plastic dinosaur to a pet rabbit, children around the world have put pen to paper to draw what they would like to receive from Santa Claus this Christmas.

    Reuters photographers across continents have asked youngsters to depict what they wanted as gifts this festive season. For a photo essay of the children and their drawings, click here: http://reut.rs/2h20Euz

    In Belgrade, Maxim, almost 4, drew a colorful dinosaur, while in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, four-year-old Alicia, from the indigenous Tarahumara community said she wanted a winter jacket and clothes for her cousins.

    Jaedene Alyzxandra Medina, 5, Manila drew a rabbit as she said her mother would not allow her to have a pet dog or cat yet. In the German town of Hanau, Isabella Grunewald, also 5, said she was hoping for a pet bird as well as a mermaid, unicorn and elf fluffy toys because that is what she "likes most to play with at the moment."

    In South Africa, Khanyo Mchunu, 13, said she wanted her own house to have more space. In Kranj, Slovenia, Pika Feliciana Kranjec, 4, said she wanted a small lollipop.

    "Dear Santa, I would like to get a cat. But a Robopanda (toy) would be ok too. I hope to see you this time," eight-year-old Zofia wrote on her drawing in Warsaw.

    In Beirut, six-year-old Lunn Habbouche, who has leukemia, said all she wanted from Santa Claus was to recover from her illness, and an iPad.

