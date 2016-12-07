Search
    Police respond to reports of shots fired at Nevada school

    By Reuters Media Today at 2:46 p.m.
    Police and school officials in Reno, Nev., said officers were responding to a high school on Wednesday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

    The campus of Procter R. Hug High School was on a "code red" lockdown, though the scene was considered stable and secure, Washoe County School District spokesman Riley Sutton said by phone.

    The Reno Police Department said in a brief message on Twitter that it was on scene and securing the school.

    School police told the Reno Gazette-Journal newspaper that the shooting involved an officer. High school freshman Robert Barragan told the Journal that an officer shot a student after the student pulled a knife and stabbed another student.

    Reuters could not independently verify those details. Further details were not immediately available. Representatives for Reno police could not immediately be reached.

