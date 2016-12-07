Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Jamestown Sun
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Most people want to learn about their skin biopsy results online
Blizzard warning reissued for portions of North Dakota through Wednesday evening
More than half of older Americans skip dental checkups
Two juveniles charged with arson in Tennessee wildfires
Police respond to reports of shots fired at Nevada school
More Topics
weather
crime
local
state
nation and world
records
business
sports
Headlines
IT'S 'B'-BALL TIME: Napoleon-G-S ready for girls Stutsman tourney
Blizzard rearranges high school events
Sports Shorts: Dec. 7
Opener delayed, again
Sports Shorts: Dec. 6
More Topics
prep
college
jays
jimmies
pro
amateur
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
ND again sounds flat note on pipeline
A few thoughts on Pearl Harbor Day
Heitkamp’s bill helps explain Trump’s interest
Does North Dakota need two parties?
Standing Rock’s 2014 pipeline objection is irrelevant
More Topics
editorials
letters
columns
obituaries
Headlines
Alvin Erbele
Nancy Leeson
John "Brownie" DeKrey
Nancy Leeson
Adeline Clark
life
Headlines
Atonement Lutheran Church postpones Christmas festival to Dec. 14
Obstruction to sidewalk leads to court case
Driving home from night shift may be safer with light therapy
Driving home from night shift may be safer with light therapy
Gardening products make the perfect gift
More Topics
food
garden
home
travel
religion
entertainment
community
Headlines
Updated -- Community Calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 7
Mielke earns target shooting award
Students take part in Concordia concerts
Schools to dismiss early Wednesday
Crabtree receives JHS honors
More Topics
clubs
education
calendar
milestones
Headlines
Births -- Tuesday, Dec. 6
Hannah Jean Klym
Births for Dec. 6, 2016
Births for Dec. 4, 2016
Births for Dec. 2, 2016
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
reunions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Severe Weather Announcements (238)
Two juveniles charged with arson in Tennessee wildfires
By
Reuters Media
Today at 2:49 p.m.
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with the deadly wildfires that broke out last month in Tennessee, the state Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Explore related topics:
News
Nation and World
juveniles
charged
Arson
Tennessee wildfires
Advertisement