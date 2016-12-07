Search
    Two juveniles charged with arson in Tennessee wildfires

    By Reuters Media Today at 2:49 p.m.
    Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with the deadly wildfires that broke out last month in Tennessee, the state Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
