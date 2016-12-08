DETROIT - Protesters planned to rally on Thursday in Lansing, Michigan, outside the state's highest court, the latest judicial body to weigh the fate of Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's demands for recounts in three states.

A federal judge on Wednesday revoked his order requiring a recount in Michigan, siding with a state appeals court that found Stein did not have grounds to mount her challenge. Stein has appealed to the state Supreme Court.

A recount is taking place in Wisconsin, where a federal judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday in a lawsuit by President-elect Donald Trump's supporters asking to halt it.

In Pennsylvania, a federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on Friday in Stein's lawsuit asking to begin a statewide recount there.

Even if recounts were completed in all three "Rust Belt" states, they would be extremely unlikely to change the outcome of the Nov. 8 election in which Trump, a Republican, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. The three states narrowly supported Trump, reversing their recent voting history of backing the Democratic candidate.

Although Clinton won the national popular vote, she lost to Trump in the Electoral College, the 538-person body chosen state-by-state that actually selects the president. Trump, who won a projected 306 electoral votes, takes office on Jan. 20. Stein won no Electoral College votes.

At the planned rally in Lansing, protesters are expected to speak out against the federal judge's decision on Wednesday and call on the state Supreme Court to allow the recount to proceed.