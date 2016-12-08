Search
    Iran's Rouhani says OPEC's cooperation to stabilize oil market - TV

    By Reuters Media Today at 3:00 p.m.
    ANKARA - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that members of OPEC should work together to secure implementation of a deal reached last month aimed at stabilizing the oil market, Iran's state TV reported.

    "Close cooperation among OPEC and non-OPEC countries is key to stabilizing the oil prices and their increase," Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, according to Iran's state TV.

    "It will pave the way for implementation of deals reached during meetings in Algiers and Vienna this year."

