Iran's Rouhani says OPEC's cooperation to stabilize oil market - TV
ANKARA - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that members of OPEC should work together to secure implementation of a deal reached last month aimed at stabilizing the oil market, Iran's state TV reported.
"Close cooperation among OPEC and non-OPEC countries is key to stabilizing the oil prices and their increase," Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, according to Iran's state TV.
"It will pave the way for implementation of deals reached during meetings in Algiers and Vienna this year."