About 40 cars in pile-up on snowy highway near Detroit

Michigan State Police posted photographs on Twitter of cars with damage to their bumpers and several vehicles with their trunks popped open, apparently after colliding with each other.

No one was killed in the collision less than 40 miles northwest of Detroit, but some people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the tweets from the Metro Detroit section of Michigan State Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Michigan State Police spokesman Lieutenant Michael Shaw said by telephone.

"Usually in these types of collisions, more than likely it's from following too closely," he said.

Shaw added that authorities were still seeking to determine how many people were injured in the chain-reaction crash, which he said involved about three semi-tractor trucks in addition to the 40 cars.

Northbound Interstate 75 was temporarily closed due to the collision but by Saturday evening Michigan State Police said on Twitter that the northbound side had reopened.