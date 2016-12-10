Heitkamp, who’s in her first term, serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee and is one of the more conservative Democrats in the Senate.

Whether she would accept an offer to join Trump’s cabinet is unclear. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

If Heitkamp, North Dakota’s sole Democrat in Congress, does become Agriculture secretary, a special election would be held to fill her seat, creating a chance for Republicans to strengthen their Senate majority.

As another sign that Heitkamp is in the running for a Cabinet post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer Tuesday, Dec. 6, to discuss the possibility of an open Senate seat, POLITICO reported.

Heitkamp visited with the president-elect at Trump Tower for an hour on Friday, Dec. 2. They discussed a range of topics, including the coal industry, human trafficking, keeping jobs in the U.S., the energy sector and the Dakota Access oil pipeline. But she said there was no talk of whether she may be under consideration for a Cabinet position.