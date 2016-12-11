Make way for annual SantaCon pub crawl

Crowds of red-suited Santas gathered in New York and San Francisco for the start of the annual SantaCon pub crawl.

One man in San Francisco said the Santas provide a badly-needed dose of holiday spirit that can help heal the rifts left by the bitter election campaign.

"I feel that our communal spirit of Christmas can lift this country from where it currently is at," said one unidentified man

SantaCon started in San Francisco in 1994, as a protest against the consumerism of the holidays.

Now, it's grown into an event marked in 380 cities in 51 countries around the world.

It's become so rowdy that some bars now ban the Christmas-clothed revelers.

But the police were also watching to make sure everyone behaved.

Santas will be gathering in other cities around the world, on various nights, until Christmas Eve.