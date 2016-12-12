Palestinians enjoy colorful Christmas parade in Bethlehem

Hundreds of families in the West Bank city of Bethlehem watched an evening parade aimed at entertaining children in the run-up to the Christian festival of Christmas.

Organizer Juliana Hodali said the event was about "spreading magic around in Bethlehem".

"It's a message of joy that Palestinian kids, in spite of everything, deserve to be happy, deserve happiness and joy and they are seeking the joy of Christmas, it is a message that we can tell everybody that we are capable of creating a beautiful Christmas for Bethlehem," she added.

The march was sponsored by local Palestinian companies.

Bethlehem is where Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph, according to Christian belief.

There are an estimated 50,000 Christians in the Palestinian territories of West Bank and Gaza.