Wheat and corn down, soy up

WHEAT - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel

Lower on plentiful global wheat supplies and profit-taking after a two-session climb in the CBOT March contract.

* Saudi Arabia's main state grain importer said it bought 725,000 tonnes of hard wheat. The accepted origins were the European Union, North and South America and Australia, at the seller's option.

* Around 83 percent of Ukrainian winter grain crops are in a good and satisfactory condition as of Dec. 8, analyst UkrAgroConsult said.

* Indian importers in the last week purchased around 10,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine and Moldova to be shipped in containers, European traders said.

* The supplement to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed non-commercials widened their net short position in CBOT wheat in the week to Dec. 6 by 1,233 contracts, to 140,615 lots.

* Non-commercials also flipped back to a net short in K.C. hard red winter wheat, after switching the previous week to their first net long in nearly two years.

* The CBOT reported no deliveries of CBOT December wheat and 53 deliveries of K.C. December hard red winter wheat. The MGEX reported no December spring wheat deliveries.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat last down 6-3/4 cents at $4.09-1/2 per bushel; K.C. March hard red winter wheat down 6-3/4 cents at $4.06-3/4; MGEX March spring wheat down 3 cents at $5.33-1/4.

CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel

Lower in rangebound technical trade and profit-taking after the CBOT March contract on Friday rose 1.7 percent.

* The USDA said private exporters reported sales of 100,000 tonnes of U.S. sorghum to China for delivery in 2016/17.

* The supplement to the U.S. CFTC's weekly commitments report showed non-commercials expanded their net short position in CBOT corn in the week to Dec. 6 by nearly 4,000 contracts, to 66,864.

* The CBOT reported no deliveries against December corn futures.

* CBOT March corn last down 1-3/4 cents at $3.57-3/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Heading higher as a jump in crude oil futures lifts soyoil. Export demand lends support. Rallies limited by favorable crop weather in Brazil and forecasts for welcome rains in parts of Argentina next week.

* The USDA said private exporters reported sales of 256,600 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in 2016/17.

* The CBOT reported three deliveries against December soymeal futures and 344 soyoil deliveries.

* The supplement to the U.S. CFTC's weekly commitments report showed non-commercials trimmed their net long position in CBOT soybeans in the week to Dec. 6 by about 8,000 contracts, to 126,794 contracts.

* CBOT January soybeans last up 5 cents at $10.32 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)