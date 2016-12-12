"The announcement will be in January," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Trump said last month he would hold a news conference on Thursday to spell out how he would separate himself "in total" from his worldwide business holdings.

Spicer did not say why the announcement was postponed. The Republican president-elect has not held a news conference since winning the Nov. 8 election.

After Trump's election victory, his company, the Trump Organization, said it was looking at new business structures with the goal of transferring control to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump - three of his children who are involved with the company.

Trump's holdings include hotels and golf resorts from Panama to Scotland, as well as a winery, modeling agency and a range of other businesses.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, said in a series of tweets last month that "legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations." He did not say what the planned change might mean for ownership of his businesses.

Legal experts say the only way for Trump to fully avoid conflicts of interest would be to sell his global holdings.