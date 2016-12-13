Aleppo resident: 'We fear genocide'

The end game for the divided city of Aleppo is near.

This footage released by the Syrian army shows fighting street to street as a general says the offensive is in the final stages.

As frontlines shift 100,000 or so residents are trapped in the rebel-held east.

Rescue workers from the Syrian civil defense know as the White Helmets say bodies are lying in the street counting the dead and injured has become impossible.

And there are reports of retribution killings.

We spoke to Ismael Alabdullah who says he's trapped in the al-Mashad neighborhood.

"Assad's forces when they entered, when they entered this neighborhood they executed 82 people," Alabdullah said, "and the relatives that are now with us told us that they were executed including like 13 kids and several women and what we worry about is that genocide will happen in the comings days and the coming hours."

The UN says they've received reports that people are being shot in the street as they try to flee.

There are calls for civilians to be given safe passage.

Right now Alabdullah says they're just hiding and waiting, terrified of being massacred.

"The people who fleed who fled from those districts were captured by Assad's forces and others are just staying, hiding in their houses without clothes, without food, without anything and they have nothing to do just stay, they have nothing to do," he said.

This is the government controlled part of the city where Syrians celebrated the army's advance.

A Reuters reporter on ground said bullets came like rainfall as fighters shot into the air in triumph.

Propaganda on both sides, with the military saying rebels were fleeing "in a state of panic".

Rebels insisting they've established a new front line along the river.