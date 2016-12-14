Canada debt-to-income sets another record high

The ratio of debt to disposable income rose to 166.9 percent from an adjusted 166.4 percent in the second quarter. That meant Canadians owed C$1.67 for every dollar of disposable income they had.

The Bank of Canada has flagged the high level of debt as a potential vulnerability for the financial system and is expected to update its view in a report on Thursday.

Years of low interest rates since the financial crisis, as well as rising home prices, have encouraged Canadians to take on more and more debt.

Household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit, mortgages and non-mortgage loans, rose 1.3 percent to C$2.005 billion from C$1.98 billion in the second quarter. Mortgages made up the bulk of the total, standing at C$1.31 billion, while consumer credit was C$590 billion.

Disposable income increased by just 1 percent.

Economists expect tighter mortgage rules announced by the government in October to help rein in excessive borrowing. There have also been signs that families are saving at least part of the child benefit checks that the government began mailing in July.

($1 = $1.3101 Canadian)