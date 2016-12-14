Deep freeze blasts U.S.

Snow and ice making a harsh comeback in parts of the U.S.

In upstate New York, the dangerous weather proved deadly for a 12-year-old boy who died after he and a friend got trapped in a snow bank while they were sledding.

Pittsburgh is dealing with its first major winter storm of the season.

Slick roads causing accidents and keeping tow truck drivers busy.

"A six-car accident," said Randy Mitchell of Mitchell's Towing. "Steep hill, nothing but ice on it and we had 3 or 4 cars on the road."

A bitter blast of arctic air is blowing through the Midwest.

In Chicago, temperatures dipped into the single digits, with the wind chill making it feel much worse.

"I feel like the fall weather lingered a bit so this is us paying for that," said Alex Zanderhill, a Chicago resident

That same arctic air is moving East and could bring record low temperatures later in the week.

In Ohio, harsh conditions wreaked havoc on icy roadways leading to dozens of accidents.