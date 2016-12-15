Erdogan made the comment at a joint news conference with the president of Slovenia, without elaborating.

Under a deal reached with the European Union to stem the flow of migrants to the bloc, Turks are supposed to get visa-free travel into the EU.

However, that end of the bargain has been held up as Europe says Turkey's anti-terrorism laws are too broad. Turkey says it must keep the laws as they are, citing its multiple security threats.

