Incoming U.N. chief appoints deputy
UNITED NATIONS - Incoming United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed Nigeria's environment minister Amina Mohammed as his deputy secretary-general and Brazilian diplomat Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti as chef de cabinet, a U.N. spokesman said.
Before her appointment as environment minister a year ago, Mohammed was outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's special adviser on post-2015 development planning - a role that culminated last year with the adoption by the General Assembly of sustainable development goals for the next 15 years.
Guterres succeeds Ban on Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)