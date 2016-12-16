Hackers build their own `artificial pancreas' systems

For years, doctors and patients have been waiting for an "artificial pancreas" to take the guesswork out of life with diabetes by measuring blood sugar levels and automatically delivering the amount of insulin needed to keep the disease in check.

Without waiting for the perfect device to come to market, hackers have started taking matters into their own hands. They're writing code that can transform commercially available insulin pumps and blood sugar monitors into fully customizable artificial pancreas systems, Dr. Connor Farrington notes in an ethics essay in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

Living with diabetes is difficult, frustrating and unpredictable, so it is understandable that patients are seeking ways to reduce the daily burden of self-management, said Dr. David Kerr of the William Sansum Diabetes Center in Santa Barbara, California, who wasn't involved in the ethics paper.

"There is no doubt that DIY systems using off-the-shelf insulin pumps and sensors have brought measurable value for individuals with type 1 diabetes and also the parents of children needing to use insulin every day," Kerr said by email.

But these benefits may be outweighed by the risks of patients using devices that haven't been proven safe or effective in clinical trials, Kerr added.

Patients who may use artificial pancreas systems have what's known as type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition typically diagnosed in children and young adults. With this type of diabetes, the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone needed to allow blood sugar, or glucose, to enter cells and produce energy.

People with type 1 diabetes typically have to test their blood sugar levels throughout the day and inject insulin to manage it. Nights are often a problem because dangerous blood sugar changes can happen during sleep. Automatic blood sugar monitoring and delivery of insulin is one solution.

Poorly controlled diabetes can lead to cardiovascular disease, vision problems, kidney complications and death.

Research on experimental artificial pancreas systems suggests they may one day be a safe and effective way for patients to manage diabetes and minimize the risk of complications.

But because gadgets created by hackers aren't regulated like commercially available medical devices, it's impossible to monitor the safety of these do-it-yourself artificial pancreas systems, Farrington writes.

This is troubling when people design devices for their own use, and even more concerning when they share code and building plans with other people who might make or use the gadgets incorrectly.

"The hype around a DIY artificial pancreas can create misconceptions of the ease of using the system, the demands from wearing the devices, expectations of benefit and also the risks," Kerr said.

And as Farrington told Reuters Health by email, "There's the possibility of inaccurate insulin dosage leading to extreme hyperglycemia and ketoacidosis, or extreme hypoglycemia," which can lead to loss of consciousness, diabetic coma and death.

"The 'maker movement' has helped to demystify medical device development and has arguably led to a more empowering, patient-first approach to design," Farrington said. But while this can encourage patient contributions to trials of new devices that may change product development for the better, it can also worsen health disparities, he noted.

"There are pitfalls, including the tendency for the most affluent and educated people to get more involved, shifting the focus toward their needs and concerns and potentially away from the needs of those who most need the device or system in question," Farrington said.

Kerr pointed out, "These systems also cost money and allowing a 'wild west' to develop will inevitably lead to pressure on clinicians to go to a DIY system before trying other approaches, most notably structured education which has been shown to be crucial in diabetes self-management."

SOURCE: http://bit.ly/2gJWxlF Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, online November 29, 2016.