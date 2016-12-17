Search
    Turkey detains seven over bus bomb attack

    By Reuters Media Today at 7:05 a.m.
    ANKARA - Turkish authorities have so far detained seven people and are searching for another five in relation to the car bomb attack on a bus that killed 13 soldiers in the central city of Kayseri on Thursday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

    Speaking at a joint news conference with the health minister, Soylu confirmed that the number of wounded had risen to 56.

    Health minister Recep Akdag told the news conference that a large number of the wounded were lightly injured.

    (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)

