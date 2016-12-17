Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Heimlich, doctor who devised maneuver to save choking victims, dies -media

    By Reuters Media Today at 12:53 p.m.
    Dr. Henry Heimlich), left, the 96-year-old Cincinnati surgeon credited with inventing the life-saving technique named for him, with Patty Ris, 87, who he saved from choking on a hamburger at the Deupree House seniors' home in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 27, 2016. Episcopal Retirement Services/Bryan Reynolds/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
    Henry Heimlich, the American doctor who devised a maneuver used to save countless chocking victims since the 1970's, has died at the age of 96, media reported on Saturday, citing a statement from his family.

    Heimlich, who the technique he developed was named for, died from complications from a heart attack he suffered on Monday, according to the reports, which Reuters could not immediately confirm. (Reporting by Frank McGurty, editing by G Crosse)

    Explore related topics:NewsNation and WorldHenry Heimlichmaneuver
    Advertisement
    randomness