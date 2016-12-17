Heimlich, doctor who devised maneuver to save choking victims, dies -media
Henry Heimlich, the American doctor who devised a maneuver used to save countless chocking victims since the 1970's, has died at the age of 96, media reported on Saturday, citing a statement from his family.
Heimlich, who the technique he developed was named for, died from complications from a heart attack he suffered on Monday, according to the reports, which Reuters could not immediately confirm. (Reporting by Frank McGurty, editing by G Crosse)