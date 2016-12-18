Michael Sheen expresses interest in political activism

"Before this gets ridiculous I said I'm thinking I might start acting less and maybe even stop for a while at some point but don't know yet," Sheen tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

He continued to explain his situation on tumblr, writing that he told the interviewer that he would like to become more focused on activism, but did not say that he would stop acting.

"In the same way as the Nazis had to be stopped in Germany in the Thirties, this thing that is on the rise has to be stopped," Sheen told the U.K. paper The Times.

Sheen is the star of "Masters of Sex," which Showtime did not renew for a fifth season, meaning its final episode aired on Nov. 13. He also stars in Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt's sci-fi film "Passengers" which opens on Dec. 21. The actor also has two film currently in post-production -- "Home Again," starring Reese Witherspoon and Mike White's film "Brad's Status."

Related Film Review: Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in 'Passengers'

"It's not going to look like this in ten years' time," Sheen told The Times. "Everything has shifted. The dice are being rolled again."

Sheen said his involvement with the National Theatre of Wales's production of "The Passion" in 2011, which involved more than 1,000 local volunteers, sparked his increasing role in activism.

Sheen is known as a successful stage actor, but also for his film roles in "Frost/Nixon," "Midnight in Paris" and the "Twilight" saga. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for "Masters of Sex" and an Emmy for his portrayal of Tony Blair in 2010's "The Special Relationship."